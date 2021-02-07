Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

BLNK stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.56 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

In other news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blink Charging by 1,018.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 207,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blink Charging by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,671 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 102,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

