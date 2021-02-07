Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($1.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($4.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

A number of research firms have commented on BPMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average of $94.46.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 36.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,998,000. Sib LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

