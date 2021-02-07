Bluzelle Reaches One Day Volume of $8.65 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $37.65 million and $8.65 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00064018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.79 or 0.01141973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.25 or 0.06421464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00052296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00023225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

About Bluzelle

BLZ is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,186,256 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Bluzelle Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

