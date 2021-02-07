BMO Capital Markets Increases ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to $8.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

ECN Capital stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

