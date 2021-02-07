BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €53.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.02 ($56.50).

Shares of BNP opened at €43.60 ($51.29) on Friday. BNP Paribas SA has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.19.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

