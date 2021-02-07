Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) (CVE:BTR) Shares Down 2.5%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) (CVE:BTR)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19. 115,368 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 87,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.76 million and a PE ratio of -12.66.

Get Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) alerts:

Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) (CVE:BTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) (CVE:BTR)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.