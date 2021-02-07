BOScoin Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $517,452.73 and $15.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000092 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

