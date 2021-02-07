BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 106.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,498,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 742 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $35,044.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,643 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,838. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $71.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

