Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.56

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.56 and traded as high as $18.50. Brightcove shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 235,819 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on BCOV. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $734.82 million, a PE ratio of -49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,681,000 after purchasing an additional 197,597 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 68.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

