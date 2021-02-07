BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BV opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. BrightView has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BrightView by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 458,156 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in BrightView by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

