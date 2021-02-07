Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Sells $35,360.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EAT opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $67.53.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,550,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 96,095 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.