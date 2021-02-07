British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,591 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after acquiring an additional 549,672 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after acquiring an additional 422,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after acquiring an additional 250,286 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE BTI opened at $37.24 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.