BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $189,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

BABA stock opened at $265.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

