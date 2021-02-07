BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $91,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,660,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,334,000 after buying an additional 129,742 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

