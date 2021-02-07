BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,043 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 0.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Waste Connections worth $134,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Waste Connections stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

