BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $52.75 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,633 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $52,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,557,000 after purchasing an additional 261,349 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.35.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

