BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,878,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,445 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $65,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Premier by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

