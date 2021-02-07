BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 53,685 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,685 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

