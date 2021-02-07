Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 861,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $377,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $466.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $478.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.93. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

