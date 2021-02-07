Brokerages Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $211,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 177,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,806. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.10, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.