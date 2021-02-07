Brokerages Anticipate GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. GP Strategies reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $115.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.74 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPX. B. Riley raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GP Strategies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE GPX opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $233.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 403,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 330,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

