Brokerages Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRTS stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. 106,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,069. The company has a market cap of $67.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

