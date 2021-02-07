Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 322,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 248,797 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

