Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.99. Caterpillar posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $9.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,892. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,266. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average is $163.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

