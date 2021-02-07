Brokerages Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $647.67 Million

Analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to announce sales of $647.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $654.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $644.00 million. ChampionX posted sales of $247.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChampionX.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,386,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,092 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,477,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.96. 850,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

