Brokerages Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post $20.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $16.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $86.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $97.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $121.53 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $149.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In other news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at about $4,280,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,445,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCEL opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

