Brokerages Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. Investors Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of ISBC opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.