Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Post $0.18 EPS

Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,433,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 445,944 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 714,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 89,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.