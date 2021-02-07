Brokerages Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Mitek Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MITK shares. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Also, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,297 shares of company stock worth $5,205,227 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,243,000 after buying an additional 829,746 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MITK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.76. 830,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $672.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.