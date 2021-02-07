Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Post $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. StarTek reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other StarTek news, Director Mukesh Sharda acquired 206,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $1,451,834.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,890. StarTek has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $361.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

