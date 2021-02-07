Brokerages Expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 112%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yandex.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,894,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 296.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Yandex by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after buying an additional 97,129 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,350. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 197.00, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yandex (YNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.