Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT at $7.36

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.64.

ECNCF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ECN Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.