Brokerages Set Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) PT at $26.67

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MWK shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,927,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,605,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

MWK opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $732.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

