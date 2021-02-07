Brokerages Set Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target at $5.25

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

PLYA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 1,438,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,420. The stock has a market cap of $837.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,867 shares of company stock worth $1,211,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $1,971,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

