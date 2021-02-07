Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brandywine Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

