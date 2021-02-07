Brokers Set Expectations for Turning Point Brands, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Turning Point Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.32 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

