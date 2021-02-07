Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) PT Raised to C$47.00

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

BBU.UN stock opened at C$48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of C$27.00 and a 1 year high of C$62.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.80.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.