BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.14

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.14 and last traded at $72.74, with a volume of 3299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after buying an additional 1,169,414 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BRP by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

