Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,637.31 ($21.39).

Get Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,764.50 ($23.05) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,767.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,585.23. The firm has a market cap of £7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 345.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. Burberry Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,056.91 ($26.87).

In other news, insider Fabiola R. Arredondo purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £368,550 ($481,512.93). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

About Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.