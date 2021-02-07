CACHE Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $202,819.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold token can now be bought for about $58.42 or 0.00150529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00063292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.28 or 0.01242574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.39 or 0.06251494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00016997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CGT is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 45,095 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

