CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

CACI International (NYSE:CACI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $283.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CACI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.67.

CACI opened at $237.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.45 and a 200-day moving average of $229.18. CACI International has a 52 week low of $156.15 and a 52 week high of $288.59.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 17.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 176,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 170.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

