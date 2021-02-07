Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $592.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CZR. Loop Capital began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

CZR stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $81,932,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $56,060,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $56,060,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $47,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

