Calian Group (CGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Calian Group to post earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$123.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.80 million.

CGY stock opened at C$61.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.19. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$31.29 and a 1 year high of C$71.91. The firm has a market cap of C$595.56 million and a P/E ratio of 27.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.27.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

