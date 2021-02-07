California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 34,898 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,898 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $339,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after buying an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,330,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,424,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,199,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,345,000 after acquiring an additional 331,541 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

NYSE:GPN opened at $198.27 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.58.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

