California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,087,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,504 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $478,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,480.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 183,270 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $113.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $114.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

