California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 107,008 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,797,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,008 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $655,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $269.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.55. The firm has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $274.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho raised their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

