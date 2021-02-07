California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 80,105 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.59% of Accenture worth $1,010,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 19.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $253.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.45. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.