California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 115,738 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,738 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.81% of Chubb worth $560,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $162.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

