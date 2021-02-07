California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 66,078 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,856,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,078 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $392,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 72,398 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in AON by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 72,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AON by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON stock opened at $223.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.46.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

