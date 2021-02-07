California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,023,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.83% of Dollar General worth $425,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after buying an additional 45,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,371,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $193.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

